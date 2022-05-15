Tottenham vs Burnley final score: Spurs momentarily move into fourth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham edged past Burnley to momentarily move into fourth place and put the pressure on north London rivals Arsenal in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Harry Kane’s penalty kick right on half time did the damage as VAR and the pitch-side monitor was used to give the spot kick for a handball on Ashley Barnes.

A tight, tense game saw Tottenham hold on as relegation-threatened Burnley hit the post and were dangerous throughout.

The win moves Tottenham on to 68 points, two points ahead of fifth-place Arsenal who have a game in-hand. Burnley remain on 34 points, level with Leeds, but they have a game in-hand over their relegation rivals.

Tottenham vs Burnley final score, stats

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

Goals scored: Kane 45+4′

Shots: Tottenham 21, Burnley 8

Shots on target: Tottenham 8, Burnley 1

Possession: Tottenham 70, Burnley 30

Three things we learned from Tottenham vs Burnley

1. VAR helps get Spurs over the line, put pressure on Arsenal: This was not pretty at all but with the help of VAR Tottenham got the win they needed as they momentarily moved into fourth place. Ashley Barnes’ arm was outstretched and in an unnatural position but before VAR this would never have been given as a penalty kick as it was missed in real-time. The decision was harsh on Barnes but he had his arm raised out and as soon as the replay arrived, we all knew what would happen. The pressure is now on Arsenal who head to Newcastle on Monday.

2. Burnley can still stay up: They play at Aston Villa and at home against Newcastle in their final two games of the season and they can still stay up. The Clarets played well and both Cornet and Barnes went close, while they were solid defensively and very slick on the ball. Mike Jackson has done a great job and they were outstanding in the second half.

3. Son desperate for Golden Boot: He was denied brilliantly by Nick Pope twice in the second half and both time he look devastated. Son is one goal behind Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot race with one game to go and with Salah limping off injured in the FA Cup final, it’s unlikely he will be risked again in the Premier League. Son will be going all out on the final day at Norwich both to get the win Tottenham need to try and reach the Champions League, but also for the Golden Boot.

Man of the Match: Nick Pope – Made two superb stops to deny Son and his quality is undoubted.

Tottenham toil early

Spurs had plenty of the ball but struggled to break down a resolute Burnley side as Harry Kane and Heung-min Son had chances early on.

Kane then had a header cleared off the line and Emerson Royal forced Nick Pope into a fine stop.

The hosts continued to have the better chances but Burnley had a good chance on the break as Maxwel Cornet was played in over the top but Hugo Lloris did well to deny him.

Lucas Moura headed a difficult chance over and Harry Kane had an effort from distance go wide as Tottenham continued to pile on the pressure and Kane flashed a shot just wide.

Penalty kick drama arrives

Right on half time Tottenham were awarded a penalty kick as Davinson Sanchez’s hooked effort hit the outstretched arm of Ashley Barnes.

After a VAR check and referee Kevin Friend going to the monitor, a penalty kick was awarded and Kane slotted home to make it 1-0.

Burnley were livid but Tottenham got the breakthrough they needed.

Clarets push hard

At the start of the second half Burnley were well on top as Kevin Long and Nathan Collins both had chances in the air.

Ryan Sessegnon did well to block an effort at the back post and Spurs struggled to get going at the other end.

Barnes was inches away from grabbing a deserved equalizer as he smashed a shot from outside of the box which beat Lloris but hammered the post.

Rodrigo Bentancur had a header on goal from a corner which Pope saved easily, then he did brilliantly to deny Son at the near post and again late on.

