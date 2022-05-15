Tottenham vs Burnley, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham vs Burnley: Spurs will try to take the upper hand (at least, temporarily) in the top-four race when they host the relegation-battling Clarets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 7 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

TOTTENHAM vs BURNLEY STREAM LIVE

Following their 3-0 drubbing of Arsenal in the north London derby on Thursday, Tottenham (65 points) trail the Gunners (66 points) by a single point in the battle for the fourth and final Champions League spot. Spurs will take the field first in matchweek 37, with the chance to go ahead of their rivals and pile the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s young squad ahead of their Monday trip to Newcastle (WATCH HERE). Tottenham will visit last-place and already-relegated Norwich City on Championship Sunday, while Arsenal host 16th-place and relegation threatened Everton.

As for Burnley (34 points), the gap between themselves and the relegation zone is even thinner: Goal difference is all that stands between themselves and Leeds United (34 points). A visit from Newcastle perhaps represents Burnley’s best hope for top-flight status-saving points on the final day.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Burnley this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 7am ET, Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Cristian Romero (hip), Matt Doherty (knee), Sergio Reguilon (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)

Here's how we line-up against Burnley! 👇 pic.twitter.com/0X7LtMDd7t — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 15, 2022

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Ben Mee (calf), James Tarkowski (hamstring), Jay Rodriguez (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Ashley Westwood (ankle), Matej Vydra (knee)

📋 Here's your Clarets side to face Spurs today 💪 Come on lads! 👊#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC pic.twitter.com/fIwbg1xKAu — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022

