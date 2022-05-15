Watford vs Leicester, live! Score, updates, how to watch live, stream

Watford’s final home match of this Premier League run will see the relegated Hornets injury-hit as they welcome still-uneven Leicester City Iwatch live, 9am ET Sunday and online via Peacock Premium).

Leicester won its last PL match 3-0 over Norwich City, perhaps a bit steadied after dealing with their Europa Conference League exit at the hands of Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

Watford will finish in the bottom three and could still be dead last on the table. Norwich City has two fewer points with two matches left for both clubs.

Leicester is back in the top half and can finish as high as eighth if they win out and get help from Wolves.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs  Leicester.

How to watch Watford vs  Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Watford team news, injuries, lineup

Juraj Kucka (knee) and Imran Louza (knee) are out. The Hornets are without Cucho Hernandez (thigh), Emmanuel Dennis (knee), Ismaila Sarr (knee), Tom Cleverley (chest), Joshua King (illness), Kiko Femenia (illness) and Nicolas Nkoulou (groin)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

Wesley Fofana is back for Leicester but Ryan Bertrand (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), and Wilfred Ndidi (knee) remain out.

