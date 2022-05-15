LONDON — Manchester City fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at West Ham as Pep Guardiola’s side coughed up the chance to win late on but still have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Jarrod Bowen’s double had West Ham 2-0 up at half time but City fought back with goals from Jack Grealish and a Vladimir Coufal own goal. Riyad Mahrez had an 86th minute penalty kick saved by Lukasz Fabianski as City should have won it.

Still, they are four points clear of Liverpool who have two games to go and that means if Liverpool lose at Southampton on Tuesday then Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions for the fourth time in five seasons. Even if Liverpool draw then City will be champions as Man City have a seven-goal advantage on goal difference. West Ham’s point means they are on 56 points and are still in the battle for sixth.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Leeds vs Brighton final score: Gelhardt, Struijk grab lifeline at the death Wolves vs Norwich: Wolves’ European hopes end in draw Everton vs Brighton live: Score, updates, how to watch, lineups, stream link

West Ham vs Manchester City final score, stats

West Ham 2-2 Manchester City

Goals scored: Bowen 24′, 45′, Grealish 49′, Coufal OG 70′

Shots: West Ham 5, Manchester City 19

Shots on target: West Ham 2, Manchester City 5

Possession: West Ham 21, Manchester 79

Three things we learned from West Ham vs Manchester City

1. Gritty City conjure spirit of 2012: This isn’t the first time they’ve pulled off something like this and although they couldn’t get the win they wanted, this comeback conjured the spirit of the 2011-12 title win. To be 2-0 down at half time and fight back to 2-2 showed incredible character. They should have won the game as Mahrez missed a penalty kick but in truth the job is almost done. Man City have a history of not doing things the easy way and this was the perfect example of that.

2. Bowen has to play for England: His two goals summed him up perfectly and Bowen was nominated for PL player of the year, has 18 goals to his name in all competitions and is having the season of his life. He timed his runs to perfection, is so incisive with his running and never ever gives up. England could really use him buzzing around underneath Harry Kane and he’s a very different player to the rest of their forwards. Bowen has to be called up by England this June for their UEFA Nations League games.

3. Grealish stands tall when City need him most: Aside from his goal he looked like the Grealish we saw at Aston Villa. He gave Coufal a torrid time and cut inside and outside, opened up space for others and City gave him the ball time and time again. The most expensive transfer in Premier League history hasn’t found top form consistently this season but when City needed him he sparked their second half comeback.

Man of the Match: Jarrod Bowen – Took his goals superbly, went close to scoring a hat trick and caused City’s defense so many problems.

Bowen takes charge

The Hammers started well as Craig Dawson had the first big chance of the game but he nodded over when he should have hit the target.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Rodri’s deflected shot was dangerous, then Fernandinho drilled just over as City tried to step on the gas.

Just as they did that West Ham took the lead as one long ball over the top found Bowen and he raced in on goal, took the ball past Ederson and finished superbly to make it 1-0 and send the London Stadium wild.

West Ham held firm after taking the lead as Kevin de Bruyne’s ball into the box was hacked clear by Tomas Soucek, then Gabriel Jesus fired a shot just wide. Jesus then did superbly to wriggle away from multiple defenders but his shot was blocked.

Right on half time Bowen made it 2-0 as once again a flick over the top saw Bowen time his run to perfect as he ran in on goal and hammered home a low shot.

Grealish gets City back in it

A few minutes into the second half Man City were back in it as Grealish volleyed into the floor and the ball flew past Fabianski.

Soon after it was almost 2-2 as a ball flashed across the face of goal but nobody could finish, then Jesus ran in on goal but his shot was saved well by Fabianski.

Fabianski then denied Bernardo Silva brilliantly as West Ham were hanging on. However, Fernandinho then made a huge mistake with a back pass but Antonio lobbed his shot over Ederson but also wide.

Vladimir Coufal then scored an own goal as a free kick into the box was nodded into his own net by the Czech Republic international to make it 2-2.

Incredible drama late on

Bowen saw his deflected effort fly just wide as West Ham pushed to go ahead, but then City were awarded a penalty.

Jesus was fouled in the box by Dawson and after a VAR review and a check of the pitch-side monitor, the penalty was given. However, Mahrez’s effort was saved by Fabianski as City coughed up the chance to take the lead.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports