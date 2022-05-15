Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham vs Manchester City is a massive game on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as Pep Guardiola’s boys close in on the Premier League title, while David Moyes’ Hammers push for sixth place. STREAM LIVE WEST HAM v MANCHESTER CITY

The equation is very simple for City: win their final two games of the season (at West Ham and at home against Aston Villa) and they are the Premier League champions. Life isn’t always that simple, though.

As for West Ham, if they win their last two games they have a great chance of finishing in sixth and qualifying for the Europa League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

West Ham vs Manchester City live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the London Stadium

FULL TIME: West Ham 2-2 Manchester City – Man City are four points clear at the top. Liverpool have two games left. Man City have one. If Liverpool lose at Southampton on Tuesday then City are crowned champions and if they draw then City will likely be champions due to their huge seven-goal advantage over Liverpool.

SAVEDDDD! Riyad Mahrez’s penalty kick is saved by Fabianski. What drama.

PENALTY KICK! Dawson catches Gabriel Jesus. After a VAR check a penalty is given.

10 minutes to go…

City’s fans are urging their team on. They are in total control of this game with just over 15 minutes to go. Can they find a winner?

GOALLLL! 2-2. Coufal with a horrible own goal as his diving header flies into the far corner. City believe they can win this now. Their fans have gone wild.

Fernandinho with a huge mistake as he plays the ball back towards his own goal but didn’t spot Antonio. However, the West Ham forward tries to dink it over Ederson but dinks it wide. Huge chance wasted by the Hammers.

Kevin de Bruyne whips a free kick just over after he was clinically fouled by Coufal.

City are clicking through the gears now. They’ve almost scored a second a few times. Pep Guardiola is telling them to calm down a little bit. Dominance from City now.

GOALLL! Jack Grealish. What a hit. Lovely finish from Grealish in the 49th minute. He smacked it into the ground and it flies in. GAME ON!

GOALLL! Right on half time West Ham double their lead. Bowen is played in over the top again, stays just onside and slots home. This stadium goes bonkers. 2-0 to West Ham. The Man City players, staff and fans look stunned. They did not see this coming.

Man City went close a few times as Gabriel Jesus wriggled free in the box but West Ham are blocking shots all over the place.

The atmosphere is incredible here. This place is bouncing.

GOALLLL! Oh wow. West Ham lead. A hook over the top catches out the Man City defense and Jarrod Bowen has so much to do. But he runs past Ederson and finishes brilliantly from a tight angle. 1-0 to West Ham.

Rodri’s deflected shot is dangerous and goes out for a corner. Moments later Fernandinho drills over.

In the 16th minute Mark Noble gets a round of applause here. West Ham’s No. 16 sits on the bench taking it all in. He was in tears before the game when he walked out onto the pitch.

The linesman goes down after Aymeric Laporte stands on his foot. After a brief stoppage he’s back up on his feet. West Ham’s fans sing ‘are you Grealish in disguise?’ as the banter flows here at the London Stadium. A good time is being had by all. Well, except the poor linesman. He’ll run it off…

KICK OFF: Manchester City have had most of the ball but West Ham have had the better chance. Craig Dawson nods a header just over. That was a free header. He should have hit the target.

Lovely scenes before the game here as Mark Noble gets a proper sendoff from the fans here at West Ham. Lovely moment as Mr. West Ham has tears in his eyes.

Hello from east London! Huge game here today as Man City aim to take a huge step towards winning the Premier League title, while West Ham want to win to try and finish in sixth place and qualify for the Europa League.

Also, after 18 years in West Ham’s first team after coming through their academy, this is Mark Noble’s final home game as a Hammer and there is a real party atmosphere to celebrate his incredible career.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson have trained after knocks, so they should be okay. Said Benrahma is a doubt while Angelo Ogbonna is out.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte are looking to recover quickly from knocks, while John Stones, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker are all out for the final few games of the season. That could force Pep Guardiola to play Rodri at center back with Nathan Ake as City juggle a slew of defensive injuries.

West Ham vs Manchester City preview

For Man City the equation is simple: win their final two games of the season and they will be crowned Premier League champions. Guardiola’s side beat Newcastle 5-0 and Wolves 5-1 in their last two outings as they look angry and fired up after their defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinal. That said, defensive injuries have piled up with Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and John Stones out for the season, while Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte both limped off during their win at Wolves in midweek. City have won five PL games in a row (scoring 22 and conceding two in the process) as they power towards a fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons. That said, these defensive injuries could cause them problems against West Ham and Villa in their final two games as both of those sides are more than capable of causing an upset. They have a three-point lead over second-place Liverpool (and a seven-goal advantage on goal differential) but one slip and Liverpool will be right back in this.

As for West Ham their focus is all on one thing: sixth place. If they beat Man City and win on the final day at Brighton then barring a crazy goal difference swing with Manchester United they will finish in sixth for the second season in a row. That would be an incredible achievement for David Moyes’ side who beat Norwich 4-0 last time out and responded well to their own European semifinal defeat as they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in disappointing fashion after a dream Europa League run this season. This game will be Mark Noble’s final home game as a Hammer as he calls time on his 18-year career at the end of this campaign so Declan Rice and Co. will want to send off the club captain and West Ham legend in style.

