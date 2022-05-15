Wolves vs Norwich, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves vs Norwich: Bruno Lage and Co., will try to keep their slim European hopes alive when they host the already-relegated Canaries at Molineux Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

With two games left to play, Wolves trail 7th-place West Ham United by five points. The Hammers’ goal difference is 14 better than that of Wolves, meaning a single point won by the Hammers would effectively secure a place in next season’s Europa Conference League, leaving Wolves on the outside looking in. Still, it’s been a fantastic bounce-back campaign after slipping to 13th last season (following back-to-back 7th-place finishes upon winning promotion to the Premier League).

As for Norwich, 2021-22 has been mostly miserable for managers Daniel Farke (fired on Nov. 6) and Dean Smith, with just five wins from Norwich’s first 36 games. Norwich’s goal differential, which currently sits at -56, will go down as the worst tally in the Premier League since one-win Derby County had a -69 record in 2007-08 (1W-8D-29L – 11 points).

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Norwich this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Norwich live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (foot) | OUT: Nelson Semedo (thigh), Max Kilman (undisclosed), Romain Saiss (knock)

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Josh Sargent (ankle), Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Christoph Zimmerman (hip), Kenny McLean (foot), Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)

