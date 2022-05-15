Wolves vs Norwich: Wolves’ European hopes end in draw

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves vs Norwich: Wolves’ already-slim hopes of European qualification ended in a 1-1 draw with the already-relegated Canaries at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Norwich City (22 points – 20th place) jumped out to a 1-0 lead not long before halftime, as Teemu Pukki bagged his 11th Premier League goal of the season, but Rayan Ait-Nouri headed Wolves (51 points – 8th place) level again 10 minutes into the second half. Both sides had chances to win it in the final 20 minutes, but chances went begging and a split of the points was a most accurate outcome.

Wolves vs Norwich final score, stats, results

Final score: Wolves 1, Norwich 1

Goal scorers: Wolves (Ait-Nouri 55′), Norwich (Pukki 38′)

Shots: Wolves 17, Norwich 11

Shots on target: Wolves 4, Norwich 2

Possession: Wolves 64%, Norwich 36%

2 things we learned – Wolves vs Norwich

1. One last Pukki Party for the road? With Norwich heading back to the EFL Championship next season and Teemu Pukki being 32 years old, it’s unlikely that the Finnish phenom will still be a Norwich player the next time they come back up (his contract expires after next season, at age 33). That said, it’s always fun to remember a player who burned white-hot during a short-lived star turn, or was at the center of an unforgettable moment that disappeared just as quickly as it arrived. Michu, anyone? How about Federico Macheda? These are simply Premier League guys for the rest our lifetimes, and sometimes it’s fun to remember some guys. Here’s to you, Teemu Pukki, certified guy worth remembering.

2. Norwich up to spoil Spurs’ hopes? First things first, the Canaries are exiting the Premier League with their dignity intact, giving an honest account of themselves with nothing left to play for. Wolves don’t play too terribly dissimilar from the way Tottenham, who are chasing a top-four finish and conclude the season with a trip to Carrow Road on Championship Sunday, play, so perhaps they could spring one last surprise? Granted, the attacking trio of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski is a different level than almost every other side in the Premier League.

Wolves vs Norwich highlights

