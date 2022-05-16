Southampton vs Liverpool live: How to watch, stream link, TV, start time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool heads to St. Mary’s hoping for a different result from last season as the Reds hope to beat Southampton and keep their quadruple dreams alive (Watch live at 2:45pm Tuesday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds have questions with big names after injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, but perhaps stopping Southampton won’t be the order of the day as the Saints have shipped goals. Southampton’s now allowed 60-plus goals in four-straight Premier League seasons.

STREAM LIVE – SOUTHAMPTON vs LIVERPOOL

Liverpool likely doesn’t just need a win but a big one; The Reds are four points back of Man City, who has just one match remaining on its schedule. City can seal the Premier League title with a result on Sunday, but will win the league Tuesday if Saints upset Liverpool. City may essentially win the league if Southampton manages to draw Liverpool, opening the day with a seven-goal GD advantage on the Reds.

Saints have some history on their side after beating Liverpool 1-0 in this fixture last season, and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is hoping to achieve the rare feat of beating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in consecutive seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET Tuesday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Fraser Forster (lower back) and Stuart Armstrong (knee) face late fitness tests while Valentino Livramento remains lost for the season following a bad knee injury.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Fabinho (thigh) and Virgil van Dijk (knee) are question marks for this one, while Mohamed Salah (groin) is also a matter of time and healing. Andy Robertson (thigh) is likely good to go following a cramping issue.

