Everton vs Crystal Palace: The relegation-battling Toffees once again find themselves in desperate need of three points when they host the Eagles at Goodison Park on Thursday (Watch live at 2:45 pm ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

A heavy defeat to Brentford on the weekend, compounded by a pair of red cards, has left Frank Lampard and Everton (36 points – 16th place) with lots of work still to do in their final two games of the Premier League season. As things stand, Burnley (34 points) would currently be relegated to the EFL Championship next season, but the Clarets, like the Toffees, have a game in hand on 17th-place Leeds United (35 points). For Everton, the math is simple: Two points from their final two games will keep them in the Premier League next season (by way of goal differential).

As for Crystal Palace (45 points – 13th place), a top-half finish is still very much a possibility, as two wins to end the season would take them across the 50-point threshold in the Premier League for the very first time. Pending results elsewhere, Patrick Vieira could see his side rise as high as 8th (Wolves – 51 points – 37 games played) in season no. 1 at Selhurst Park.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Crystal Palace this Thursday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 2:45 pm ET, Thursday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Everton team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Michael Keane (illness), Donny van de Beek (thigh), Ben Godfrey (thigh) | OUT: Yerry Mina (calf), Salomon Rondon (suspension), Jarrad Branthrwaite (suspension), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Fabian Delph (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: James McArthur (calf) | OUT: Michael Olise (foot), Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)

