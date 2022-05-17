Jurgen Klopp, Jordan Henderson look ahead to Championship Sunday

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson summed up the thoughts of every Red around the world following a 2-1 victory over Southampton at St. Mary’s on Tuesday that ensured the Premier League title race would go to the final day, when Liverpool hosts Wolves and Man City gets a visit from Aston Villa.

“Hopefully Stevie and Philly can do us a favor with Villa this weekend,” Henderson said.

There are scenarios that can lead Liverpool to the Premier League title other than former Liverpool stars Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho leading a Villa win over or draw with Man City, but it’s the one with that is easiest to imagine and both Henderson and his boss, Jurgen Klopp, know the challenge of it all.

“Of course it could happen but the only chance we had was to win tonight,” Klopp said. “We had to do our job but football is a tricky game sometimes. Villa plays Thursday and then again on Sunday so that’s tough for them. We will see of course but you have to focus on yourself.”

Yes. That’s it. Liverpool has to beat Wolves at Anfield on Sunday but it would be a huge surprise if the Reds failed to pull off that trick.

We’re in the final week of the 2021-22 Premier League season, culminating in 10 games played simultaneously on Championship Sunday (Watch live, on NBC’s family of networks and online via Peacock Premium).

Klopp hails Liverpool’s latest depth flex

What was a little bit more surprising was how Klopp’s second-choice team featuring nine changes from the weekend took care of Southampton away.

Trailing early, Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip gave the Reds the goals they’d need to win 2-1.

“Outstanding, what can I say about this group that I haven’t already said?” Klopp said. “I don’t want to be overwhelming but it’s very touching what the boys did. I told them what we have to do in this situation is a crime. That Minamino doesn’t play much, that Oxlade, who’s in the shape of his life, sometimes doesn’t make the squad. This kind of performance is absolutely exceptional. … I ask for a lot to be honest. I’m not sure if that’s still okay but I saw them enjoying the game against a side who was obviously ready to go for us, to press, and they couldn’t.”

