Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. You night remember those reports from last year linking the then-Barcelona man to David Beckham’s fledgling MLS side, and there might have been some fire underneath that smoke.

So, yeah, get ready for a lot of pink and black Messi shirts all over the world.

And those reports extend beyond that point, as rumors in late December 2020 said that Messi and good friend Luis Suarez were both planning on joining Miami.

Well hot off the presses Tuesday: Messi is reportedly acquiring more than one-third of Inter Miami and will join the MLS side in 2023.

The solid relationship with David Beckham would see the PSG man following his route as an owner of an MLS club, although Messi would begin owning the club during his playing days.

The greatest player of his era and perhaps the greatest to ever lace up boots, Messi was forced to leave Barcelona last summer and landed at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old Copa America winner was hobbled by injuries early in the season but helped Les Parisiens to a Ligue 1 title, posting 11 goals and 13 assists in just over 2,700 minutes across all competitions.

Should it come true, this will be a monumental boon for MLS and anticipated Messi appearances will become an away day gate draw better than anything the league’s had since… David Beckham signed for LA Galaxy.

This would give Messi one more run at the UEFA Champions League and a good launch ramp to this winter’s World Cup in Qatar. It’s just a report, but it sure makes sense. And it will only heat up rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo joining the bunch, maybe on the same team with a share of ownership too?

💣💣 BOMBA DE @Alex_candal 💣💣 🗣️ "Messi va a adquirir el 35% de las acciones de Inter de Miami y en el verano de 2023 se incorporará al equipo" pic.twitter.com/GtLbjtF0P5 — Futbol Total DIRECTV (@DTVTotal) May 16, 2022

