Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool overcame an early concession to keep its Premier League title hopes about as healthy as possible following a 2-1 win over Southampton at St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

Nathan Redmond’s 13th-minute goal put Saints ahead of the PL’s second-place side before Takumi Minamino’s rip restored even terms before the half-hour.

WATCH SOUTHAMPTON vs LIVERPOOL FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

Joel Matip headed off Kyle Walker-Peters’ shoulder to give Liverpool its lead in the 67th minute, and the Reds finished the day one point behind Man City.

Liverpool hosts Wolves on the final day, while Man City welcomes Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium.

Saints remain in 15th place with 40 points and finish the season

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Southampton vs Liverpool final score, stats

Southampton 1, Liverpool 2

Scorers: Redmond (13′), Minamino (27′), Matip (67′)

Shot attempts: Southampton 4, Liverpool 24

Shots on goal: Southampton 2, Liverpool 5

Possession: Southampton 29, Liverpool 71

Three things we learned from Southampton vs Liverpool

1. Title scenarios: So here’s the final ‘scenarios’ that will decide who wins the Premier League. If Man City beats Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola’s men defend their Premier League crown. If Man City draws, it needs Liverpool to draw or lose. If Man City loses, Liverpool can win with a victory over Wolves. There is also a scenario in which Liverpool draws but Man City loses to Villa by seven or more goals and dips below the Reds on goal differential.

2. Saints show some defensive resolve: Southampton’s allowed a lot of goals this year but can take some pride in knowing that they only allowed five shots on target to a dominant Liverpool side. In a season that saw Saints allow 60+ goals for the fourth-straight season, the last two come in a bit of a moral victory.

3. Sign of the times: Liverpool’s 89 points through 37 games would’ve been enough to win the Premier League in a 38-game season as recently as… last season. Liverpool is a special team that can still win the league, but if they don’t it’ll be because they were exceptional… just not one of the best teams of all time. And if they’re still a dynasty, then it’s because they were the second-best dynasty (if that’s possible) of their generation.

Man of the Match: James Milner — The veteran midfielder was in the center of the park for once, and even if his attempt to block Redmond’s shot led to the opener.

Wicked deflection sets Liverpool back

Minamino levels the line

Awkward bounce puts Reds in front

The title race is on. 👀 Joel Matip scores off of the corner kick and Liverpool take a 2-1 lead. #SOULIV 📺 @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/Su79DwKe9E — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 17, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola