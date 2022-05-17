Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton vs Liverpool: 72 hours after winning the FA Cup on penalty kicks, the Reds need a victory at St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday (Watch live at 2:45 pm ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) to take the Premier League title race to the final day.

SOUTHAMPTON vs LIVERPOOL STREAM LIVE

Premier League leaders and defending champions Manchester City (90 points – 37 games) experienced something of a slip-up against West Ham on Sunday, but they battled back (from 2-0 down) to draw 2-2 and go four points clear at the top of the table with one game still to play. It leaves the door ever so slightly open for Liverpool (86 points – 36 games), who were always going to need to win their final two games to capture leg no. 3 of the quadruple. Alas, it still might not be enough if Man City can beat Aston Villa, managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, on Championship Sunday. Perhaps Jurgen Klopp will push for a lopsided rout at St. Mary’s in an attempt to improve Liverpool’s goal differential (+65, to Man City’s +72) in the unlikely event they end up level with one another on 90 or 91 points .

Southampton (40 points – 15th place), on the other side, could finish as high as 12th if they win their remaining two games, or as low as 16th if Everton (36 points – 16th place) win their final two and Southampton can’t manage more than a pair of draws with Liverpool and Leicester City.

[ MORE: What’s to play for in the Premier League in the final week? ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Liverpool this Tuesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 2:45 pm ET, Tuesday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Stuart Armstron (knee), Fraser Forster (back) | OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Mohamed Salah (groin), Virgil Van Dijk (knee), Fabinho (thigh)

Follow @AndyEdMLS