Europa League final live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Score, updates

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Decades of despair will end for one said and go on for the other in the Europa League final on Wednesday (live, 3 pm ET).
[ MORE: What’s to play for in the Premier League in the final week? ]
It’s been a dream run for both sides to the final in Seville, Spain, as Eintracht Frankfurt will try to win its first European trophy in more than 40 years and Rangers try to snap a 50-year drought. A tortured history isn’t all the two sides have in common, with both sides well represented as nearly 150,000 fans are expected to descend upon southern Spain. The seating capacity at Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan is 42,700.
The winner will automatically qualify for the group stage of next season’s Champions League, with neither side doing so through their final league position. Eintracht Frankfurt finished 11th in the Bundesliga, while Rangers came second and relinquished the Scottish Premiership title back to Glasgow rivals Celtic.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League final this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.
Europa League final live score, updates
Score: Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Rangers 0 (HT)
Halftime stats
Shot attempts: Eintracht Frankfurt 11, Rangers 3
Shots on goal: Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Rangers 1
Possession: Eintracht Frankfurt 45, Rangers 55
45th minute: Oh, what a chance! Rangers’ Ryan Jack has an exceptional chance to give the Glaswegians a halftime lead but he’s airmailed it over the goal. At the other end, a Borre cross for Kamada is a half-foot too high and the lunging Japanese playmaker can only push it wide.
41st minute: Things haven’t slowed in intensity but there’s some caution in both sides now, perhaps trying to get to the dressing room with the score line level.
25th minute: Aribo curls a left-footed shot just wide of the bar from outside of the box, and the whistle goes for a cooling break. Still scoreless and Eintracht on the front foot but Rangers looking a bit better as the match goes on.
12th minute: Lundstram’s still in the game and now his missed header is a chance for Daichi Kamada, who weaves his way through the box to trouble Rangers keeper Allan McGregor, who gets the ball.
7th minute: We’ve got a long delay as Eintracht captain Sebastian Rode needs treatment after catching a glancing stud to the forehead from former Sheffield United man John Lundstram. No card shown and, oddly enough, the white-clad Rode gets his head covered in Rangers blue.
3:04pm ET: This is some atmosphere, as Seville has dueling seas of white and blue shirts. Joe Aribo has the match’s first moment of promise but the Nigerian international is stymied by Eintracht.
How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live – Europa League final, stream link and start time
Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Wednesday
TV: CBS Sports Network
Online: Paramount+
Europa League final betting odds
(Full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Eintracht Frankfurt (+130) | Rangers (+210) | Draw (+230)
Eintracht Frankfurt team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Martin Hinteregger (hamstring), Jan Schroder (undisclosed), Diant Ramaj (knee)
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨
Our starting XI for the @EuropaLeague final 2022! 🔥🏆#SGEuropa #SEVILLJAAAAA #SGERFC pic.twitter.com/P9CPqQW37Y
— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) May 18, 2022
Rangers team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Alfredo Morelos (thigh), Ianis Hagi (knee), Filip Helander (foot), Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart)
🆕 Tonight's #RangersFC team for the @EuropaLeague final against @Eintracht.
🗒️ Full Team News: https://t.co/OKNOU58oXW#UEL pic.twitter.com/vlfmgA9BNK
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 18, 2022