Rafael Borre scored a 70th-minute equalizer and the shootout-sealing penalty kick as Eintracht Frankfurt won its first Europa League crown in 42 years on Wednesday in Seville, Spain.

The win means the 11th-place side in the Bundesliga is going to the UEFA Champions League group stage. The same honor is denied of Rangers.

Aaron Ramsey was the only player to miss his penalty, the Welsh midfielder not hitting the frame as Eintracht made all five of theirs after 120 minutes of play ended 1-1.

Rangers held the lead through Joe Aribo’s early second-half goal, but could not hold it for more than a dozen minutes.

Kevin Trapp made an incredible save deep in extra time to get the tie to penalty kicks, where no keeper was able to stop a penalty.

A POINT-BLANK SAVE FROM KEVIN TRAPP. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PmUAyircFq — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 18, 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League for the first time since their triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach in the all-German 1979-80 final.

Eintracht most recently won the German Cup in 2017-18, while Rangers were runners-up in the 2007-08 UEFA Cup competition

NYCFC product James Sand was on the field for the losing effort, while fellow USMNT player Timothy Chandler was an unused sub for his long time club.

JOSEPH OLUWASEYI TEMITOPE AYODELE-ARIBO!!! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/WapIkHvuqu — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 18, 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers final score, stats

Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Rangers 1 (Eintracht wins 5-4 in pens)

Scorers: Aribo (57′), Borre (69′)

Shot attempts: Eintracht 22, Rangers 14

Shots on target: Eintracht 4, Rangers 6

Possession: Eintracht 48, Rangers 52

