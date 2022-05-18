Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has reached the business end of the campaign and the ‘run-in’ is going to be wild up and down the league.

Focusing on the Premier League relegation battle, Norwich City and Watford are out.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Everton, Burnley, and Leeds United are all still in trouble entering the final week of the season and you can make an argument for any of the three disappearing into the Championship.

Below we focus on the standings and fixtures, analyzing the survival hopes for the teams in the Premier League relegation scrap, and we will update this article each week between now and the end of the season.

Premier League relegation battle – As it stands

16th: Everton – 36 points (36 games) GD -20

17th: Leeds United – 35 points (37 games) GD -38

——————————————————–

18th: Burnley – 34 points (36 games) GD -18

19th: Watford – 23 points (37 games) GD -42 [Relegated]

20th: Norwich City – 23 points (37 games) GD -56 [Relegated]

Everton

The Toffees have gotten some good results but would really have hoped to be safe before a Thursday scrap with Crystal Palace. Arsenal on the final day of the season is a questionable one, but desperation could disappear from the Gunners if Tottenham takes an early lead against Norwich and news gets around the Emirates. Everton have never been relegated from the Premier League and it’s looking like that will continue… but you never know.

Remaining games: Crystal Palace (H), Arsenal (A)

Rating their chances of staying up: 75 percent

Leeds United

Leeds will know by Thursday if it needs to win at Brentford on Sunday or simply match Burnley’s result on the final day. Either way, Jesse Marsch will be going for it against a Bees side that also wants to play free-flowing football. With Raphinha due for some magic and Kalvin Phillips strong in the middle, might Leeds do it?

Remaining games: Brentford (A)

Rating their chances of staying up: 45 percent

Burnley

Sean Dyche’s Mike Jackson’s Clarets will be scrapping away until the bitter end and are below the line but can reasonably envision the 1-4 points they’ll need to be safe from a visit to Aston Villa and final match against Newcastle at Turf Moor.

Remaining games: Aston Villa (A), Newcastle (H)

Rating their chances of staying up: 55 percent

Follow @JPW_NBCSports