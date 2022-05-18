Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has reached the business end of the campaign and the ‘run-in’ has been wild up and down the league.

And there’s no bigger fight than the one that gets your team’s colors on the trophy’s ribbons.

Manchester City and Liverpool are battling for the Premier League title and we’re down to the final day, with Man City holding a one-point edge and on track to win its fourth PL trophy in five seasons.

Below we focus on the standings and fixtures while analyzing the title hopes for the era’s top rivals. We will update this article each week between now and the end of the season.

Premier League run-in: Title battle – As it stands

1st: Man City – 90 points (37 games) GD +72

2nd: Liverpool – 89 points (37 games) GD +66

Manchester City

Well, here you go, gents: Beat Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium and you’re champions of the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons. City has beaten Villa eight-straight times and is unbeaten in 12 against the Villans. This Villa team is quite good and will be motivated to try and hand old pal Jack Grealish and his pals a historic setback. But still, City are big favorites at home. A draw would also do if Liverpool draws or loses.

Remaining games: Aston Villa (H)

Rating their chances: 89 percent

Liverpool

Liverpool’s conquered every hurdle to get here, and It’s remarkable to think the Reds could’ve arrived in the driver’s seat had they beaten Spurs instead of drawing 1-1. You wouldn’t expect Wolves to collect a win at Anfield but anything is possible in the Premier League.

Remaining games: Wolves (H)

Rating their chances: 11 percent

