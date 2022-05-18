Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has reached the business end of the campaign and the ‘run-in’ is going to be wild up and down the league.

Focusing on the top four battle, at one point there were so many teams scrapping for fourth place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

With Manchester City and Liverpool battling for the title, the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham were hoping to catch Chelsea for third but would not happily settle for fourth and a return to the UEFA Champions League. Manchester United has joined Wolves and West Ham in flaming out of the race.

Below we focus on the standings, fixtures, and analyze the top four hopes for the teams in the hunt, and we will update this article each week between now and the end of the season.

Premier League run-in: Top four battle – As it stands

3rd: Chelsea – 70 points (36 games) GD +42

4th: Tottenham – 68 points (37 games) GD +24

5th: Arsenal – 66 points (37 games) GD +9

Chelsea

They’re in! Thomas Tuchel’s men get the job done, though it took a much longer time than anticipated for the Blues to seal up third place on the table behind Man City and Liverpool.

Remaining games: Leicester (H), Watford (H)

Rating their chances: 100 percent

Tottenham Hotspur

They didn’t just beat Arsenal in the north London derby, but they hammered the Gunners after showing they can take a point off a big boy with their draw at Anfield. While Arsenal fans and plenty of cynics will be hoping Antonio Conte gets a little bit of ‘Spursy’ in his Championship Sunday meal plans, beating Norwich away should be in the offing.

Remaining games: Norwich City (A)

Rating their chances: 98 percent

Arsenal

You would’ve thought a trip to Newcastle would be challenging, but Arsenal did anything but rise to it. Now they need to hope Norwich gives Carrow Road a fantastic goodbye to the Premier League and that Everton wilts under final day pressure at the Emirates Stadium. Anything can happen, sure.

Remaining games: Everton (H)

Rating their chances: 2 percent

Follow @JPW_NBCSports