Aston Villa vs Burnley final score: Clarets battle to crucial point

Burnley battled to a draw at Aston Villa as their Premier League fate is in their own hands heading into the final game of the season.

Ashley Barnes’ penalty kick right on half time put Burnley ahead but Emiliano Buendia equalized early in the second half. Nick Pope put in a superb display in goal for Burnley to keep Villa at bay and Wout Weghorst could have won it late on.

With the draw Burnley move out of the relegation zone on goal difference as they have 35 points, the same number of points as Leeds United and both teams have one game remaining.

That means as long as they match or better Leeds’ result on the final day they will be a Premier League team next season. Villa have 45 points.

Aston Villa vs Burnley final score, stats

Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley

Goals scored: Barnes 45′, Buendia 48′

Shots: Aston Villa 22, Burnley 10

Shots on target: Aston Villa 9, Burnley 5

Possession: Aston Villa 72, Burnley 28

Three things we learned from Aston Villa vs Burnley

1. Burnley battling until the end: This Burnley side will never, ever give up and they’ve shown that for so many years under Sean Dyche. In fact they’ve got even scrappier since Sean Dyche was sacked and caretaker boss Mike Jackson came in. With three wins and two draws in his seven games in charge the Clarets are hanging in there and have given themselves a chance of survival heading into the final game. If you had to bet on one Premier League team to scrap to get a point or win at home on the final day, Burnley would be right up there towards the top of the list. They can do this against Newcastle.

2. Villa’s Gerrard revolution needs new energy: He rested a few key players in Ings and Coutinho but this performance summed up that Villa need new energy and some big additions over the summer. Gerrard has said he has a very even squad and he only wants to add quality if he brings new players in. It looks like some new players out wide and at center back will be a priority for the Villa manager who has lost a little momentum after his fine start when he took charge back in November. Villa have won just two of their last 10 games.

3. VAR drama goes against Burnley: They can feel hard done by as Ashley Barnes’ effort in the second half looked to have hit the arm of Lucas Digne and they could have had a penalty kick, plus Matty Cash’s throw-in before Buendia’s goal was definitely a foul throw but somehow VAR didn’t intervene. Even the red card on Lowton late on was checked by VAR but stood and Burnley could appeal it. Burnley’s fans were incensed with the decisions and let’s see how big of an impact it has but in all fairness Barnes was lucky to escape a red card for an early elbow on Mings. Maybe these decisions canceled each other out?

Man of the Match: Nick Pope – Two great stops to deny McGinn in the first half, then a brilliant save to deny Bertrand Traore.

Pope stands tall

Villa started well as Nathan Collins had to hack clear as Burnley were under severe pressure early on but the Clarets did settle down and Dwight McNeil almost got in at the other end.

Nick Pope made a fine save to deny John McGinn’s curler from a short corner as Villa pushed to take the lead.

At the other end after a corner was cleared McNeil’s shot looked to be heading in but Villa’s Matty Cash cleared.

Pope then made another fine stop to deny McGinn as Burnley’s goalkeeper stood tall.

Burnley’s lead short-lived

Right on half time Burnley were awarded a penalty kick as Maxwel Cornet turned in the box and Buendia brought him down. Barnes slammed home the spot kick to send the away fans wild.

Just after half time Buendia made up for his mistake as he equalized. A cross from the right from McGinn was perfect for Buendia and his low volley squirmed past Pope and went in.

Villa were much better after equalizing but Burnley stood firm and then had a big shout for a penalty kick but no penalty was awarded via VAR for handball on Lucas Digne.

Late chances galore

Substitute Danny Ings almost won it for Villa late on but his low shot flew inches wide, then Pope denied Bertrand Traore brilliantly as he pushed his header away.

Burnley should have won it late on as Emiliano Martinez somehow saved at the near post, then the ball dropped to substitute Wout Weghorst but his shot was somehow blocked by Tyrone Mings.

Substitute Matt Lowton was then sent off in stoppage time for a reckless challenge but Burnley held on for a point.

