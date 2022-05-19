Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa vs Burnley: The relegation-battling Clarets find themselves occupying the third and final relegation place ahead of their trip to Villa Park on Thursday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

As things stand, Burnley (34 points – 36 games played) sit 18th and would currently be relegated to the EFL Championship next season, but the Clarets, like 16th-place Everton (36 points), have a game in hand on 17th-place Leeds United (35 points – 37 games). Those games in hand will be played nearly simultaneously on Thursday. For Burnley, it’s a question of whether or not they have earned a seventh successive season in the Premier League. Leeds would like to stick around for season no. 3, while Everton have been in the top flight of English football since 1954.

Aston Villa (44 points – 13th place) are well clear of the relegation scrap down at the bottom of the table, hoping to make a bit more headway in an even tighter battle in the middle. Steven Gerrard’s side could to 15th in a worst-case outcome, or climb as high as 9th if they win their final two games and results elsewhere go their way.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Burnley this Thursday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Thursday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (ankle) | OUT: Ezri Konsa (knee), Kortney Hause (abdominal)

This is your Aston Villa team to face Burnley tonight. 👊 #AVLBUR pic.twitter.com/vVaypkph0z — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 19, 2022

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Ben Mee (calf), Jay Rodriguez (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Ashley Westwood (ankle), Matej Vydra (knee), Erik Pieters (knee)

📋 Here's your starting XI for the last away day of the season 👊 COME ON LADS! 🙌 #AVLBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC pic.twitter.com/FiI0oOTDgg — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 19, 2022

