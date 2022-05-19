Brighton host West Ham on Championship Sunday (watch live, 11am ET) as both teams will celebrate a season of overachievement.

The Hammers know a win could secure sixth spot and Europa League qualification (they’re already assured of at least a Europa Conference League spot for next season), while a win for the Seagulls could see them finish as high as eighth.

Graham Potter has done a sensational job at Brighton and after a midseason wobble they’ve regained their best form (and a more clinical edge in attack) to surge up the table once again. The Seagulls play some of the most attractive, attack-minded football in the Premier League and are a joy to watch. Potter is linked with pretty much every top job available but seems to be enjoying his time at Brighton and it will be intriguing to see how much they back him in the transfer market this summer.

As for West Ham, well, they continue to defy the odds too as this season David Moyes’ side reached the Europa League semifinals (losing to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt), were in with a shout of a top four berth for much of the campaign and could secure back-to-back sixth-place finishes in the Premier League. Jarrod Bowen is their main man, while Declan Rice is the glue that holds everything together. West Ham will be going all-out for the win because if Manchester United fail to beat Crystal Palace on the final day then the Hammers will be back in the Europa League group stage next season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs West Ham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brighton vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: TBD

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jakub Moder is out, while Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento both have a small chance of being involved.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Angelo Ogbonna is out, while Said Benrahma is struggling with an ankle injury. Mark Noble may get one last run-out before he retires at the end of the season.

