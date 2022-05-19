Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re a Blues fan in the USA then you’re getting pretty excited about this Chelsea US tour in the summer of 2022.

Given that the full schedule has now been released, it’s time to start marking plans for where and when you can watch Mason Mount, Thiago Silva, Christian Pulisic and Co. in action Stateside.

After it was previously announced that Chelsea would play against Arsenal in the Florida Cup in Orlando, two more games have now been confirmed as the Blues will face Mexican giants Club America in Las Vegas, Nevada and then Charlotte FC of MLS in the North Carolina city in what is being dubbed the FC Series.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are much-loved in the USA and have been on many preseason tours in the United States of America in the past. It is believed they will train in the U.S. before playing these preseason games.

Below is the schedule in full for this tour (no kick off times have yet been revealed but all will be in the evening local time) and you can click here to buy tickets for the Chelsea US tour.

Chelsea US tour 2022 full schedule, dates

July 16

Chelsea vs Club America – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

July 20

Charlotte FC vs Chelsea – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

July 23

Arsenal vs Chelsea – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

