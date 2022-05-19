Chelsea vs Leicester: Blues battle back to secure 3rd-place finish

Chelsea vs Leicester: The Blues battle back from a goal down to draw the Foxes 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, all but guaranteeing themselves a 3rd-place finish in the Premier League.

With one game left to play in the 2021-22 season, Chelsea (71 points – GD +42) sit three points above 4th-place Tottenham Hotspur (68 points – GD +24). What was supposed to be a title-contending season for Chelsea, the still-reigning European champions, ends with UEFA Champions League qualification and the hope of a new owner in the coming weeks as Thomas Tuchel looks to build a title team in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea vs Leicester final score, stats, results

Final score: Chelsea 1, Leicester 1

Goal scorers: Chelsea (Alonso 35′), Leicester (Maddison 6′)

Shots: Chelsea 20, Leicester 2

Shots on target: Chelsea 7, Leicester 1

Possession: Chelsea 68%, Leicester 32%

3 things we learned – Chelsea vs Leicester

1. One chance, one goal for Leicester: Somehow, the Foxes managed to take a point away from home, against the 3rd-best side in the Premier League, without having a single touch of the ball inside the opponent’s penalty area. Not a single one. Chelsea work hard defensively, but they’re much more about soaking up pressure than creating it themselves. The absence of Youri Tielemans (knee) meant that Leicester were simply unable to consistently string passes together to get out of their own half. There’s also a distinct lack of danger up top, as Jamie Vardy slows down considerably and almost certainly becomes a fringe player ahead of next season.

2. Pulisic’s miss a costly one for Chelsea: Christian Pulisic found himself center of the penalty area as Romelu Lukaku’s cross came in from the right side of the box. Pulisic tried to guide the ball into the far post with a deft, right-footed finish but put it wide with Kasper Schmeichel diving one way and leaving half the goal open. It’s been a frustrating season for the 23-year-old USMNT star (largely due to injuries), though he has appeared in each of Chelsea’s last seven games (all competitions), including four straight starts.

3. New faces and a new era incoming for Chelsea: Given the age and/or contract situation of much of Chelsea’s first-team squad, combined with the handful of players who are likely ready for a change of scenery in the summer, it’s hard to see Chelsea not looking drastically different when August rolls around. There’s also the matter of finding a new owner to fund the summer transfer activity that’s clearly required. We know that Thomas Tuchel will be the man in charge, but that’s about it at this point.

Chelsea vs Leicester highlights

James Maddison beats Edouard Mendy near post from outside the box (goal video)

Marcos Alonso puts a fantastic finish on a fantastic Reece James cross (goal video)

