Chelsea looks to sew up third place on the Premier League table for the 2021-22 season when it hosts Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (watch live, 3pm ET Thursday online via Peacock Premium).

The Blues’ 70 points would hit 73 with a win, leaving Tottenham with no hope of climbing higher than fourth on Championship Sunday.

Leicester City, meanwhile, can climb into eighth place by beating Chelsea. The Foxes would have 51 points with a win but cannot climb into the top seven.

The Foxes have won back-to-back games by a combined score of 8-1, but Chelsea’s a bigger ask than Norwich City and Watford.

Chelsea is returning to the pitch for the first time since losing to Liverpool in penalty kicks after 120 minutes of the FA Cup Final. Will they still have the required juice to seal third?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Leicester.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Thursday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain long-term absences, while Timo Werner is out and Kai Havertz (thigh) is 50/50. Andreas Christensen is also out after missing the FA Cup final through what Chelsea say was an illness, while Mateo Kovacic continues to struggle with an ankle issue.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

Hamza Choudhury (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (knee), and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are out, while Youri Tielemans awaits progress from a knock to his knee but could play. Nampalys Mendy (illness) should be back while Ricardo Pereira (thigh) could be back.

