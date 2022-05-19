Frank Lampard has hailed his players, who he says “deserve all the credit” for “creating a special night in Everton’s history” on Thursday, helping the club avoid relegation from the Premier League with a 3-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace.

Below is live reaction from Merseyside after Everton vs Crystal Palace, as Frank Lampard and the Toffees guaranteed themselves a 69th straight season in the top flight of English football (1954)…

Everton manager Frank Lampard, on the emotions of a famous night at Goodison Park…

“It’s really difficult. It’s so difficult, because what we’ve just seen — it’s Premier League safety. The character of this club — the fans, the players — just dragged us through. The spirit of the club was immense. I’m overwhelmed. I’ve got so much thanks for people that worked so hard to get over the line — namely the players, the board, the fans, my staff. Huge night for Everton, and now we want to take that forward.”

Frank Lampard, on the Everton fans throughout the relegation battle…

“They’ve suffered this year, because they want this team in the Premier League. They want success. When they see a team giving it everything they can, they react instantly. Those moments at the end of the game were priceless

“I have to give a big shoutout to the club, because I came in three and a half months ago. It feels like a long time. Relegation battles are tough, they’re an experience in their own right. … The interesting story is that Everton might get relegated. It’s not that Everton are fighting for their lives and have got a heart and a soul, and want to stay in the Premier League.

“Tonight, everyone can see the heart and the soul, and we’re staying in the Premier League.”

Frank Lampard, on his halftime team talk…

“Sometimes as a manager, if you’re honest, you have to kind of fake it, act a bit and not show your feelings. You have to try to inspire people. Dele Alli came on, and Dele was amazing. We changed the shape of the team before halftime, but my point was it’s not a tactical change. It’s the emotions now, it’s the character. ‘Can you energize the crowd and score an early goal to get back in the game? And then, you have to believe in anything.’

“It’s a really simple message. And then, it’s just the players. They deserve all the credit.”

Frank Lampard, on not leaving it until the last day…

“We knew we needed to win tonight, because we kind of expected Burnley to get something, and our last day is a really difficult one to go away to Arsenal, and have it all on that.

“Again, the players were just incredible, to a man. The crowd lifted them, the players reacted and we created a special night in Everton’s history.”

