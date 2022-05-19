Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and this time Manchester City take center stage.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 1, as below we focus on Manchester City winning the Premier League title in the most-dramatic fashion possible in 2011-12.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 1 – Sergio Aguero scores last-gasp goal to win title for Manchester City on final day of 2011-12 season, as they pipped rivals Man United to trophy

Manchester City and Manchester United went into the final day of the season locked level on points at the top of the table.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side were away at Sunderland, while Roberto Mancini’s City were at home against QPR.

Both were expected to win easily which would have seen City win the title on goal difference. But it didn’t play out like that. At all.

In the second half QPR went down to 10 men at Man City and the score was 1-1, but then inexplicably QPR went 2-1 up in the 66th minute as Jamie Mackie nodded home. Cue scenes of disbelief among the home fans.

At the same time Manchester United had won 1-0 away at Sunderland as some of their players began to celebrate at the pitch at the final whistle of their game.

But play was still going on at the Etihad Stadium. And then the real drama arrived in stoppage time.

Substitute Edin Dzeko equalized in the 92nd minute to make it 2-2 and give City hope of finding a late winner. But time was ticking away. Fast.

Substitute Nigel de Jong then found Aguero 30 yards out from goal. The Argentine ran towards the box and played the ball in to substitute Mario Balotelli. The Italian forward fell to the floor but managed to somehow scoop the ball to Aguero who then ran in on goal.

The entire stadium and watching world went silent. Then Aguero slammed home at the near post to make it 3-2 in the 94th minute (93:20 to be exact). Cue bedlam. Pandemonium. Whatever you want to call it, every single Manchester City fan, player and staff member lost the plot.

That goal sealed City’s first league title since 1968 and their first-ever PL title. It has been immortalized at their stadium as the numbers 93:20 are clear for all to see, while statues of captain Vincent Kompany, plus David Silva and Sergio Aguero, have all been erected since.

It is quite likely that this moment will never be usurped in Premier League history.

We hope it is but the sheer drama of City winning their first Premier League title in this fashion, thanks to this comeback on the final day of the season to pip bitter rivals Manchester United to the crown… how can you beat this?

Maybe we will see something like this to end the 2021-22 season…

