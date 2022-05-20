Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are contrasting reports bout Darwin Nunez reportedly turning down a move to Manchester United as the Uruguayan ace is a man in demand.

Nunez, 22, has had a sensational season for Benfica but it has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that he will ‘100 percent’ leave the Lisbon giants this summer.

Where will he go?

Well, there are plenty of options for him and it’s all about where the young forward believes he will flourish.

Nunez assessing his options

A report from French outlet RMC says that Nunez has turned down Manchester United because he wants to play in the Champions League.

Per the report United are willing to pay $85 million for Nunez, who has scored 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions this season.

They also say that Nunez has turned down the chance to join Newcastle and his full focus is on joining one of Europe’s top clubs who play in the Champions League.

However, there are contrasting reports which state that Nunez is focused on a move to the Premier League and hasn’t ruled out a move to either Manchester United or Newcastle. This report from CBS Sports believes that Manchester United are targeting Nunez and Lille’s Jonathan David as a new forward for Erik ten Hag’s rebuild.

From a tactical standpoint, Nunez leading the line in ETH’s rebuild of United makes very good sense.

But if he doesn’t want to sign for United, where else could he go this summer? Why don’t we discuss the best fit…

Best option for the Uruguayan ace

If he wants to join a club in need of a mobile forward to be the focal point of their attack, perhaps Bayern Munich is the best option?

All of the current noise around the German champions is that Robert Lewandowski is on his way out this summer as he wants a move to Barcelona. Speaking of Barca, perhaps that could be a great landing spot for Darwin Nunez? Or maybe it will be too much pressure too early on in his career?

Focusing on Premier League clubs the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are set in attack but Chelsea could be a very interesting option.

In theory their style of play would suit Nunez well and as soon as their new owners officially take charge of the club Thomas Tuchel will surely look to move on Romelu Lukaku (and a few of his other attackers) as he plans to freshen things up in attack.

Of course, if he did change his mind and was okay with joining a club outside the Champions League then Arsenal also seems like a great fit for him.

Nunez can run the channels well, is calm in the box and can lead the line on his own. He has the potential to be the next Lewandowski/Ibrahimovic/Cavani type striker and there’s a reason why he recently signed Jorge Mendes as his agent.

Manchester United still seems like a very good fit for Nunez but let’s see if he wants to go a season, at least, without Champions League action.

The evolution of Darwin will be fascinating to watch, wherever he ends up.

Sorry, I couldn’t help myself…

