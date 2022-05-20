Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool vs Wolves: The Reds will try to do their part to win the Premier League title and hope for help elsewhere when they host Wolves at Anfield on Championship Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

A victory on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season will provide more positive momentum as Liverpool (89 points) prepare for the UEFA Champions League final next Saturday, but it will not, on its own, be enough to hand the Reds their third trophy of the season. Defending champions Manchester City (90 points) lead the Premier League title race by a single point, meaning they only need to beat 14th-place Aston Villa (45 points), managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, to retain their title and claim the Premier League trophy for the fourth time in five seasons (Liverpool, 2019-20). Jurgen Klopp has a few difficult choices to make, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho battling minor injuries.

As for Wolves (51 points), an 8th-place finish appeared written in stone when April began, but six games without a victory (0W-2D-4L) and Bruno Lage’s side suddenly sits just two points above Leicester City and three better than Brighton & Hove Albion. The season began with Wolves proving themselves a stingy defensive side, but they haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight games down the stretch.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Wolves this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET, Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Salah (groin), Virgil Van Dijk (knee), Fabinho (thigh), Joe Gomez (ankle)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Nelson Semedo (thigh), Max Kilman (undisclosed), Romain Saiss (knock)

