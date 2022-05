Manchester City host Aston Villa on Championship Sunday (watch live, 11am ET on NBC and Peacock Premium ) and the equation is simple for Pep Guardiola’s side: a win and Man City are the Premier League champions.

We all know it’s never that simple, though. Especially with Man City…

City sit atop the table and have a one-point lead over Liverpool heading into the final 90 minutes of the season. Given their superior goal difference all they have to do is equal or better Liverpool’s result (they host Wolves at Anfield) on the final day to secure a fourth Premier League title in the last five years. But with plenty of defensive injuries and coming off the back of a shaky 2-2 draw at West Ham last week, Guardiola is urging City’s fans to turn up at the Etihad and ‘give their lives’ to the team. This will be a tense afternoon but nine times out of 10 you’d expect City to win this game comfortably and a few early goals will settle the nerves of the City faithful. They hope.

As for Aston Villa, well, they have a top 10 finish to play for as they can finish in 10th with a win or as low as 14th if they lose. Steven Gerrard is determined to finish as close to the top 10 as possible and he rested Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho for the midweek draw at home to Burnley. With his status as a Liverpool legend confirmed from his playing days, Gerrard will aim to do the one thing he didn’t do at Liverpool: win a Premier League title for the Reds. Villa are more than capable of grabbing a draw, or even more, at City and if they do then it is highly-likely Liverpool will pip City to the title and their quest for the quadruple will go down to the Champions League final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Aston Villa.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker have both made speedy recoveries and could be available for this game, while Ruben Dias remains out.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

Kortney Hause is ruled out, while Ezri Konsa is also out with a long-term knee injury. Leon Bailey could feature after recovering from an ankle injury.

