Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for Championship Sunday, the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season, due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons will be listed as questionable until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (ankle) | OUT: Ezri Konsa (knee), Kortney Hause (abdominal)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Frank Onyeka (ankle) | OUT: Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Saman Ghoddos (ankle) Mathias Jorgensen (groin)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring), Jakub Moder (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ben Mee (calf), Jay Rodriguez (thigh), Matthew Lowton (suspension) | OUT: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Ashley Westwood (ankle), Matej Vydra (knee), Erik Pieters (knee)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Timo Werner (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Andreas Christensen (undisclosed) | OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Ben Chilwell (knee – MORE)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James McArthur (calf), Marc Guehi (ankle) | OUT: Michael Olise (foot), Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Yerry Mina (calf) | OUT: Salomon Rondon (suspension), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Fabian Delph (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (foot) | OUT: Luke Ayling (suspension), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Adam Forshaw (calf), Daniel James (suspension)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Youri Tielemans (knee), James Justin (illness) | OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Salah (groin), Virgil Van Dijk (knee), Fabinho (thigh), Joe Gomez (ankle)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Walker (ankle), John Stones (thigh) | OUT: Ruben Dias (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (illness), Luke Shaw (calf), Jadon Sancho (illness), Phil Jones (undisclosed) | OUT: Paul Pogba (calf), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (concussion), Chris Wood (groin), Ryan Fraser (hamstring) | OUT: Isaac Hayden (knee), Jamal Lewis (groin), Joe Willock (knee), Jonjo Shelvey (calf)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ben Gibson (back), Billy Gilmour (ankle) | OUT: Josh Sargent (ankle), Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Christoph Zimmerman (hip), Kenny McLean (foot), Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee)), Fraser Forster (back), Romain Perraud (foot)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Harry Kane (illness), Cristian Romero (hip) | OUT: Matt Doherty (knee), Sergio Reguilon (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ismaila Sarr (knee), Emmanuel Dennis (knee), Joao Pedro (groin), Nicolas Nkoulou (groin), Cucho Hernandez (thigh), Tom Cleverley (knock), Joshua King (illness), Kiko Femenia (illness) | OUT: Juraj Kucka (knee), Imran Louza (knee), Peter Etebo (knock)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Said Benrahma (ankle) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Issa Diop (ankle)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Nelson Semedo (thigh), Max Kilman (undisclosed), Romain Saiss (knock)

