The USMNT roster for the June friendlies and CONCACAF Nations League games has been released.

Gregg Berhalter called in 27 players, with established USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Brenden Aaronson headlining the roster. In very good news for the USMNT, Weston McKennie was also picked after missing the final three months (16 games) of Juventus’ season after breaking his foot on Feb 22.

Among others, Sergiño Dest, Gio Reyna and Chris Richards remain unavailable due to injuries of their own.

According to Berhalter, Gianluca Busio, Ricardo Pepi and James Sands were not called up so that they could rest after completing their first European seasons, which meant the trio played nearly 18 months straight without a break due to the overlap of MLS and European seasons.

The USMNT will face Morocco at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 1, followed by Uruguay at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City on Sunday, June 5.

Following the friendlies, the USA will open its CONCACAF Nations League title defense on Friday, June 10 against Grenada at Q2 Stadium in Austin and then play at El Salvador on Tuesday, June 14.

Below is the USMNT roster in full.

USMNT roster for June friendlies, CONCACAF Nations League games

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders (9): George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders (8): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Malik Tillman (Bayern Munich)

Forwards (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

