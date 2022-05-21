Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United hopes to impress incoming manager Erik ten Hag by giving interim boss Ralf Rangnick a winning send-off when it visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday (Watch live at 11am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium).

The Red Devils sit sixth on the Premier League table but could finish as low as seventh with a loss or draw and a West Ham United win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE vs MANCHESTER UNITED

Palace still has an outside shot of finishing in the top half with a win over the Red Devils, their 45 points three behind 10th-place Brighton and Hove Albion.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Manchester United.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Palace is healthy for this match.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Marcus Rashford (bronchitis) is United’s only injury question.

