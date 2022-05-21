Kevin De Bruyne named Premier League Player of the Season (again)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Game recognize game, and Kevin De Bruyne has a whole lot of game as a now two-time Premier League Player of the Season.

The Premier League’s 20 club captains, a panel of football experts, and a public vote were combined to label the winner, and De Bruyne takes top honors again after a year off (He won in 2019-20).

“To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I am really proud of,” De Bruyne said. “There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs. Thank you to all of the staff, coaches, and especially my teammates because without them this wouldn’t be possible.”

De Bruyne enters the season’s final matchday with 15 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances. His goal total, aided by four his last time out, ties him with Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota for fifth this season. His assists rank 13th.

“KDB” is third to Bruno Fernandes and Trent Alexander-Arnold with 82 key passes and only Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, and Alexander-Arnold have created more big chances this season.

And remarkably, according to SofaScore, he has not missed a single “big chance” this season. Why is this remarkable? Even the best players in the league miss loads each year. Kane has missed 18, Salah 17, Mane 13, and Heung-min Son 14.

