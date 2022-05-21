Kylian Mbappe to sign new contract with PSG, spurn Real Madrid (reports)

By May 21, 2022, 11:17 AM EDT
Kylian Mbappe will resist a move to Real Madrid this summer and stay at Paris Saint-Germain, according to multiple reports.

The news conflicts with early-week rumors that Mbappe had agreed a deal to go to Real ahead of a free transfer, but it sure sounds like PSG found a new bank and gave all of what’s inside to the World Cup-winning forward.

The 23-year-old already has more than 150 goals in a PSG shirt. He’s won Ligue 1 five times between Monaco and PSG, also leading Les Parisiens to their first Champions League final.

[ MORE: What’s in play on the final day of the Premier League season? ]

Mbappe is the closest thing the world’s seen to a player holding the potential to slide into the Messi-Ronaldo tier of excellence, with 195 senior goals and 103 assists between Monaco and PSG. He won’t turn 24 until December.

His contract is due to expire on June 30 and his 36-goal, 26-assist season with PSG shows a complete player capable of, essentially, whatever he wants as he enters his prime.

For PSG to keep Mbappe is not just a show of riches but a sign that Les Parisiens had to exhibit: That the top active playmaker in the world did not have to leave their club as he reached the peak of his powers.

