Leicester host Southampton on Championship Sunday (watch live, 11am ET on Peacock Premium ) as both teams will look to end a season of inconsistency on a high. STREAM LIVE LEICESTER v SOUTHAMPTON

The Foxes can finish as high as eighth or as low as 12th (technically, but they won’t fall lower than 11th due to goal difference) as Brendan Rodgers’ side will be motivated to have a fifth-straight top 10 finish. James Maddison and Jamie Vardy have been in fine form late in the season but Leicester will be disappointed they haven’t qualified for Europe once again, as they also lost to Roma in the Europa Conference League semifinals. Leicester will be keen to keep hold of Youri Tielemans this summer but this could be his farewell game for the Foxes.

As for Southampton, well, they will likely finish in 15th place which is really disappointing given the fine run they had in the middle of the season. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have a habit of collapsing late in the season but the Austrian coach actually believes this time it is a positive thing. Why? Well, because their new owners (Sport Republic) arrived in January and they now know plenty of investment is needed in the squad to freshen things up and to try and help this young team push for a top 10 finish next season rather than battle against relegation.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Southampton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Leicester vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

Both Youri Tielemans (knee) and James Justin (illness) are doubts, while Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi are both out.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Valentino Livramento has had successful knee surgery and will return later this year, while Romain Perraud is out with a leg fracture. Goalkeeper Fraser Forster is out with a back injury and may have played his last game for Saints.

