Arsenal vs Everton final score: Gunners score five, finish fifth

Arsenal smashed a much-changed and arguably at-the-beach Everton 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium but finished the season outside the top four thanks to a Tottenham win at Norwich on Championship Sunday.

The Gunners twice scored goals within five minutes of each other. Gabriel Martinelli converted a 27th-minute penalty and then set up a goal for Eddie Nketiah in the 31st. Then Cedric Soares scored before setting up a Gabriel Magalhaes goal.

Martin Odegaard rounded out the scoring in the 82nd minute, a fitting finish for a fine day.

Arsenal finishes fifth with 69 points, two behind Tottenham but 11 clear of sixth-place Manchester United.

Everton stays on 39 points, good for 16th.

Arsenal vs Everton final score, stats

Arsenal 5, Everton 1

Scorers: Martinelli (27′), Nketiah (31′), Van de Beek (45’+3), Soares (56′), Magalhaes (59′), Odegaard (82′)

Shot attempts: Arsenal 21, Everton 3

Shots on goal: Arsenal 6, Everton 2

Possession: Arsenal 75, Everton 25

Two things we learned from Arsenal vs Everton

1. Gunners come to play… Twelve of the game’s first 13 shots were from Arsenal as the Gunners hoped that somehow Spurs would lose to Norwich City (never looked likely from the moment the scenarios were clear for Championship Sunday). And if Arsenal didn’t come to play, old pal Alex Iwobi was the man who conceded a penalty that put his former club up 1-0.

2. Everton sure didn’t… The Toffees sealed safety on Thursday and perhaps ol’ Lamps took the boys out on the town to spend their per diem. Asmir Begovic got a spot start with Jordan Pickford, Richarlison, and Seamus Coleman either missing or on the bench, and boy did the Toffees make the second-string goalkeeper wonder if getting on a Premier League pitch was worth the hassle.

Man of the Match: Martin Odegaard — Ironically the man with a silly five key passes doesn’t get an assist but does nab a goal.

Follow @NicholasMendola