Will Everton be on the beach after sealing Premier League safety? Arsenal’s fading top-four hopes are counting on it when the Gunners host the Toffees on Sunday (Watch live at 11am ET Sunday on CNBC as well as online via NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium

The Toffees’ moved four points clear of the bottom three when they surged back to beat Crystal Palace at midweek, essentially leaving their only season drama as whether Frank Lampard’s men will finish 15th or 16th.

Arsenal, meanwhile, has an awful lot to play for but needs help from Norwich City against Spurs. The Gunners sit fifth, two points back of rivals Tottenham.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Everton.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday

TV Channel: CNBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Kiernan Tierney and Thomas Partey remain out for the Gunners.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

The Toffees won’t have suspended Salomon Rondon as well as injured Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson, Yerry MIna, and Fabian Delph.

