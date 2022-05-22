Brentford vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Brentford vs Leeds: To avoid relegation from the Premier League, Jesse Marsch and Leeds need at least a point from their trip to west London on Championship Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

A point on its own won’t do the trick for Leeds (35 points, GD -38) and their American head coach, as they must not only match, but exceed, Burnley’s (35 points, GD -18) result against Newcastle United (46 points – 12th place) at Turf Moor at the same time on Sunday. When Leeds picked up a draw away to Crystal Palace on April 25, they sat 16th in the table, five points clear of 18th-place Everton at the time. Since then, Leeds have taken one point from their last four games and slipped right back down to the bottom there, where they reside ahead of the season’s final day.

Brentford (46 points – 11th place), on the other hand, clinched their place in next season’s Premier League weeks ago, and could finish as high as 9th in their first season in the top flight since 1947 (74 years). With seven wins from their last 10 Premier League games (7W-1D-2L), Brentford are finishing the season even better than they began their fairytale first season in the Premier League (3W-3D-1L in their first seven games).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Leeds this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Brentford vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET, Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Frank Onyeka (ankle) | OUT: Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Saman Ghoddos (ankle) Mathias Jorgensen (groin)

🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨 ➡ Janelt replaces the injured Norgaard

🔙 Onyeka returns to matchday squad Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #BRELEE pic.twitter.com/KOYXVGbr2r — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 22, 2022

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (foot) | OUT: Luke Ayling (suspension), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Adam Forshaw (calf), Daniel James (suspension)

