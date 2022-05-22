Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brentford vs Leeds: Jesse Marsch will still be a Premier League manager next season after guiding Leeds to safety from relegation with a 2-1 victory in west London on Championship Sunday.

The draw gives Leeds 38 points on the season, three more than Burnley, who will head back to the EFL Championship after five seasons in the Premier League.

Raphinha staked the visitors to a 1-0 lead early in the second half before Sergi Canos hit back 12 minutes before full-time. Jack Harrison scored from a deflection in the 94th minute to seal the Whites’ top-flight status and send the away fans into raptures.

Brentford vs Leeds final score, stats, results

Final score: Brentford 1, Leeds 2

Goal scorers: Brentford (Canos 78′), Leeds (Raphinha 56′ – PK, Harrison 90’+4)

Shots: Brentford 14, Leeds 14

Shots on target: Brentford 5, Leeds 6

Possession: Brentford 49%, Leeds 51%

2 things we learned – Brentford vs Leeds

1. Leeds defend their way to Premier League safety: Marsch had an incredibly difficult job to do when he was appointed Leeds manger on Feb. 28: to pick up a broken, dejected squad that had been effectively run into the ground and keep them from getting relegated. Injuries were a big problem for Marcelo Bielsa and they persisted after Marsch took over. It was rarely pretty, but Marsch massively improved Leeds’ defensive numbers (against non-top-six sides) which proved to be just enough to just get them over the line.

2. Now, Marsch will build his own team: Marsch and Bielsa won’t have differed too terribly much on the players required to play their respective styles, but Marsch is certainly far more likely to bring a young USMNT star — Brenden Aaronson, perhaps? — to the Premier League for $30 million. And that’s precisely what he’s set to do, according to a report from Tom Bogert. The deal was obviously contingent upon Leeds avoiding relegation and remaining in the Premier League ahead of the 2022 World Cup in November. Unlike when Bob Bradley was at Swansea City, Marsch is likely to be financially backed to the end of the earth by an ambitious Leeds board as they will undoubtedly demand serious improvements in his first full season.

Sources: With their Premier League survival, Leeds United are finalizing a deal to acquire RB Salzburg's USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson. Deal around $30 million was previously agreed to, pending relegation. Final steps now. Aaronson, 21, spent 18 months at Salzburg. pic.twitter.com/Bpp85jQD5x — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) May 22, 2022

Brentford vs Leeds highlights

Raphinha converts from the penalty spot after David Raya fouls him (goal video)

Sergi Canos heads home the Brentford equalizer (goal video)

Jack Harrison’s shot deflected and finds its way in (goal video)

