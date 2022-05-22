Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bright beat West Ham on the final day of the season as the Hammers finished in seventh and missed the chance to qualify for the Europa League.

Michail Antonio put West Ham 1-0 up in the first half but Brighton scored three times in the second half through Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck.

The win sees Brighton finish in ninth place on 52 points, their highest-ever finish and points tally in the Premier League. West Ham finish in seventh on 56 points, two points below sixth-place Manchester United.

Brighton vs West Ham final score, stats

Brighton 3-1 West Ham

Goals scored: Antonio 40′, Veltman 50′, Gross 80′, Welbeck 90+2′

Shots: Brighton 18, West Ham 7

Shots on target: Brighton 7, West Ham 2

Possession: Brighton 51, West Ham 49

Hammers go ahead

Brighton started well and forced Lukasz Fabianski into a few low saves at his near post.

Most of the first half was a midfield battle but West Ham improved before half time and took the lead.

Antonio turned superbly and smashed home from the edge of the box to send the away fans wild.

Big mistake from Fabianski as Seagulls soar

At the start of the second half Joel Veltman made it 1-1 as he popped up at the back post after a fluid Brighton move and somehow squeezed the shot home past Fabianski.

Brighton then scored a couple of goals late on to win it.

Pascal Gross made it 2-1 and Danny Welbeck made it 3-1 in stoppage time to seal a fine win and a fine season for the Seagulls.

