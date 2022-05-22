Burnley vs Newcastle final score: Clarets relegated behind Wilson brace

Burnley has been relegated to the Championship following a 2-1 home loss to Newcastle United at Turf Mooer that coincided with Leeds’ win over Brentford on Sunday.

Maxwel Cornet scored Burnley’s lone goal after the Clarets were already down 2-0, leaving the club in 18th place with 35 points to Leeds’ 38.

Callum Wilson scored two goals for the Magpies, who finish the season 11th despite not winning any of their first 14 games.

Burnley vs Newcastle final score, stats

Burnley 1, Newcastle 2

Scorers: Wilson (pen 20′, 60′), Cornet (69′)

Shot attempts: Burnley 12, Newcastle 8

Shots on goal: Burnley 5, Newcastle 6

Possession: Burnley 51, Newcastle 49

Two things we learned from Burnley vs Newcastle

1. Mike Jackson stopped before he got enough: Had to do it, sorry. The universe seemed to agree that Burnley was taking a huge and arguably unnecessary risk in firing Sean Dyche, but interim boss Mike Jackson nearly surged the Clarets to an unlikely stay in the Premier League. Unfortunately the last step is always the most memorable one, and fans may long remember his starting Ashley Barnes over Wout Weghorst with the season on the line. Barnes is best known for playing dirty and has scored 10 goals over the past three full seasons (one this year). Weghorst has two in 19 PL matches after scoring 20 last year for Wolfsburg. Barnes wasn’t awful Sunday but it just seemed a dicey call.

2. Newcastle’s pretty good: It’s not so much that the Magpies won with very little to play for against a team who had everything to lose, but the way they settled into the game ready to take chances as they came and defend well. Newcastle was out-shot but put most of its attempts on goal. Yes, it was helped by a very silly handball penalty but the Magpies will feel good about their squad even before it puts an awful lot of money into it.

3. Credit Burnley: This is not a huge club but it’s become a steady one and one that we hope will bounce back to the Premier League. Even if Maxwel Cornet, Wout Weghorst, and Dwight McNeil leave, which they may not, the Clarets will be a squad capable of coming right back up.

Man of the Match: Callum Wilson — Can’t deny a brace.

