Will Burnley stay up for another season in the Premier League or will one-time relegation probability Newcastle United end the Clarets stay in the top flight at Turf Moor (Watch live at 11am ET Championship Sunday on the Golf Channel, as well as online via both NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium)?

Newcastle was winless through 14 matches but has now won 12 times this season to accumulate 46 points. The Magpies have 11 more points than 17th-place Burnley and 18th-place Leeds.

Burnley has a healthy 20-goal lead on Leeds in terms of goal differential and merely needs to match or better Leeds’ result at Brentford on Sunday.

The Clarets have spent six-straight seasons in the Premier League but are guaranteed to finish with the fewest points in a single season of that run.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Newcastle.

How to watch Burnley vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

The Clarets are missing Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Erik Pieters, Ben Mee, Ashley Westwood, and Jay Rodriguez.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey, Javi Manquillo, and ex-Burnley striker Chris Wood will not feature for the Magpies.

