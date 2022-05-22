Chelsea vs Watford: Thomas Tuchel and the Blues wrapped up the 2021-22 Premier League season with a 3rd-place finish and three more points in a 2-1 victory over the Hornets at Stamford Bridge on Championship Sunday.

Kai Havertz got Chelsea off to a flying start with a tap-in in the 11th minute, but Watford hit back through Dan Gosling in the 87th minute and appeared to have stolen a point. Alas, Ross Barkley grabbed the late winner to push Chelsea to 74 points on the season, three above 4th-place Tottenham but 18 behind 2nd-place Liverpool.

Chelsea vs Watford final score, stats, results

Final score: Chelsea 2, Watford 1

Goal scorers: Chelsea (Havertz 11′, Barkley 90’+1), Watford (Gosling 87′)

Shots: Chelsea 19, Watford 8

Shots on target: Chelsea 8, Watford 3

Possession: Chelsea 72%, Watford 28%

2 things we learned – Chelsea vs Watford

1. Attack needs re-worked in the summer: Simply having a bunch of talented attacking players doesn’t mean you’re going to have a cohesive attacking unit that fits together nicely and operates at its best with any regularity. In hindsight, that’s where Chelsea struggled this season, with $135-million man Romelu Lukaku chief among the Blues’ strugglers. Hakim Ziyech appears an uncomfortable fit to Tuchel’s system as well, while Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner too often found themselves played out of position or injured. Havertz finished the season much better than he started it, so perhaps one Chelsea attacker will come away with positive feelings toward the 2021-22 season.

2. New faces and a new era incoming for Chelsea: Given the age and/or contract situation of much of Chelsea’s first-team squad, combined with the handful of players who are likely ready for a change of scenery in the summer, it’s hard to see Chelsea not looking drastically different when August rolls around. There’s also the matter of finding a new owner to fund the summer transfer activity that’s clearly required. We know that Tuchel will be the man in charge, but that’s about it at this point.

Chelsea vs Watford highlights

