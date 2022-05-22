Chelsea vs Watford, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Chelsea host Watford on Championship Sunday (watch live, 11am ET on Peacock Premium ) as both teams have nothing to play for but there is still plenty of intrigue. STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v WATFORD

Thomas Tuchel’s side have third-place wrapped up (barring a catastrophic defeat and huge swing in goal difference if Tottenham beat Norwich) and given the expectations they had to challenge for the title this season, there is more than a tinge of disappointment in the air at Stamford Bridge. That said, with the ownership situation seemingly sorted to safeguard the future of the club, Tuchel has the full support of Chelsea to regroup over the summer and push harder for a title challenge next season.

Tuchel’s boys lost to Liverpool on penalties in the League Cup and FA Cup finals this season and won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup as well as being knocked out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage by Real Madrid. All in all, not a terrible season but the last few months has seen things unravel a little with so much uncertainty off the pitch.

As for Watford, they unraveled a long time ago and were relegated earlier this month. Roy Hodgson is stepping down at the end of the season and he couldn’t undo the damage that was already done after Xisco and Claudio Ranieri were both fired earlier in the campaign. The Hornets sit 19th in the table and a win would confirm they don’t finish bottom but there are plenty of bigger issues for them to focus on as incoming manager Rob Edwards will have to hit the ground running to lead Watford to what they hope is yet another instant return to the top-flight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Watford.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Chelsea vs Watford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are ruled out, while Timo Werner, Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen are big doubts.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

Juraj Kucka, Imran Louza and Samir are all out, while Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr are major doubts. Kiko Femenia, Josh King, Tom Cleverley, Cucho Hernandez and Nicolas Nkoulou are all battling to feature.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 Here's how the Hornets line up for our final game of the 2021/22 campaign.#CHEWAT pic.twitter.com/ujDW12ZEfK — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 22, 2022

