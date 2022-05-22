Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

By May 22, 2022, 5:17 AM EDT
Manchester United hopes to impress incoming manager Erik ten Hag by giving interim boss Ralf Rangnick a winning send-off when it visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday (Watch live at 11am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium).

The Red Devils sit sixth on the Premier League table but could finish as low as seventh with a loss or draw and a West Ham United win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Palace still has an outside shot of finishing in the top half with a win over the Red Devils, their 45 points three behind 10th-place Brighton and Hove Albion.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs  Manchester United.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs  Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Palace is healthy for this match.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Marcus Rashford (bronchitis) is United’s only injury question.

