Leicester vs Southampton final score: Foxes storm past Saints

Leicester City beat Southampton 4-1 on the final day of the season to finish eighth in the Premier League as Brendan Rodgers’ men are back to their best.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

James Maddison put the Foxes 1-0 up, Jamie Vardy grabbed a second and then Ayoze Perez sealed the win after James Ward-Prowse had briefly made it 2-1. Perez then bagged another in stoppage time to complete the rout.

Brendan Rodgers’ side end the season in fine form and won 52 points. Saints had an awful end to the season, winning one of their last 12 to finish in 15th on 40 points.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Chelsea vs Watford: Blues end season with late win Manchester City vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos Brighton vs West Ham final score: Hammers miss chance to finish sixth

Leicester vs Southampton final score, stats

Leicester 4-1 Southampton

Goals scored: Maddison 49′, Vardy 69′, Ward-Prowse 79′, Perez 81′, Perez 90+6′

Shots: Leicester 12, Southampton 7

Shots on target: Leicester 6, Southampton 2

Possession: Leicester 51, Southampton 49

Three things we learned from Leicester vs Southampton

1. Foxes finish season on a high: This was not the season Brendan Rodgers’ side wanted but they finished with three wins in their last four and eighth place is very respectable after all of their injury issues. Add that to reaching the Europa Conference League semifinal and Leicester had a very respectable finish in the end. Also, not having Europe next season may well get help them return to challenge for a top six finish.

2. Vardy, Maddison back to their best: When Vardy and Maddison are fit and firing on all cylinders, Leicester are tough to stop. They are a smooth unit under Rodgers but when those two attacking talents are at their best, they give the Foxes a totally different dimension. If Vardy can keep going for another few seasons then Leicester will be right up there challenging for Europe.

3. Saints in freefall: My word, that was a horrendous end to the season, even by Saints’ standards. They usually collapse late in the season under Ralph Hasenhuttl but this was something else. One win from their last 12 saw them go from ninth-place to barely staying in the Premier League. They have to have a huge clear-out this summer under their new owners if they’re going to start next season in a better mood. There are some talented players in this squad but Hasenhuttl has lost his way a little and there is a lack of squad depth after not spending much over the last five years and the Gao ownership. Saints have to spend big, and wisely, this summer if they’re going to be away from the bottom three.

Man of the Match: James Maddison – Scored one, set up another and was just unstoppable. What a great end to the season he’s had and he’s been very consistent for Leicester.

Foxes fly out of the traps

Timothy Castagne headed over from close range early on when he should have buried the chance.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Leicester did all the pressing as Southampton did their best to stay solid at the back.

Vardy just missed a cross as he flew in to convert as Leicester huffed and puffed.

Saints’ defensive issues continue

Lyanco made a horrendous defensive error right at the start of the second half to let Vardy in and although Alex McCarthy saved, Maddison was on hand to tap home and put Leicester 1-0 up.

At the other end Nathan Redmond had an effort which Kasper Schmeichel saved.

Lyanco then made a great last-ditch challenge on Jamie Vardy after a mistake from Jack Stephens.

Vardy did make it 2-0 late on as he ran in on goal and slammed home a low finish at the near post.

Foxes run wild late on

Tielemans clipped Stuart Armstrong and Saints were awarded a penalty kick late on which James Ward-Prowse slammed home to make it 2-1.

Moments later Maddison set up Ayoze Perez to finish and make it 3-1 and then Perez scored another in stoppage time to make it 4-1.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports