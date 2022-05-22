Liverpool vs Wolves final score: Liverpool eventually wins but not enough

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to lead Liverpool to a 3-1 win over Wolves in one of the most tense final moments of a Premier League season in the history of the illustrious league.

The Reds needed a win and a Man City loss to claim the Premier League title on the final day and Man City was trailing 2-0 deep in the second half of their game versus Aston Villa while Liverpool and Wolves were level at 1.

But Manchester City scored three times in four second-half minutes, two from Ilkay Gundogan and one from Rodri, to claim its fourth Premier League title in five years and deny their rivals a shot at a quadruple.

Liverpool finishes with 92 points but it’s not enough for a crown thanks to Man City’s 93. The two teams drew twice in the Premier League season, two matches which will be rued by Liverpool for some time.

Liverpool will end the season knowing it’s run one of the best PL season runs in history and been second-best to a dynasty.

Liverpool vs Wolves final score, stats

Liverpool 3, Wolves 1

Scorers: Neto (3′), Mane (24′), Salah (84′), Robertson (89′)

Shot attempts: Liverpool 29, Wolves 7

Shots on goal: Liverpool 8, Wolves 5

Possession: Liverpool 63, Wolves 37

Three things we learned from Liverpool vs Wolves

1. Whoops! If you believed the very believable buzz before this one, all the pressure was on Man City and a Liverpool win over Wolves was simply going to happen regardless. Maybe Liverpool believed that, too, because a lackadaisical opening stage saw Wolves cut through the Reds defense like hot butter, a Raul Jimenez cross clobbered past Alisson Becker by Pedro Neto. It was his first goal of the PL season after missing the first half-dozen months of the campaign.

2. Thing is: Liverpool is Liverpool. The Reds snapped to life following the awful start and it takes just over 20 minutes for Klopp’s men to reclaim the lead as Sadio Mane times his run perfectly to get onto a Thiago Alcantara through ball. Conor Coady was slow to react and Mane had little trouble beating Jose Sa. 1-1.

3. When the story of this day is told… it will go down in history as one of the most remarkable stories to ever hit a Premier League season. Liverpool needed club legend Steven Gerrard and former hero Philippe Coutinho to deliver a surprising win over a historically great Manchester City team and looked en route to perhaps a multigoal win. Who knows what might’ve happened if City knew Liverpool was ahead of Wolves, which they never were. Two of the best teams in the history of this league each tried to give each other the title, both eventually snaring what was required to have hope for a title but the team in the driver’s seat scooping up the spoils.

Man of the Match: Sadio Mane — Aside from an embarrassing dive that might’ve cost them a chance at the title, the Senegalese was all over the pitch and tuned-in for a title… even if it didn’t come to Anfield.

Liverpool sleeps through opening kickoff

Mane puts the Reds level

Salah gives Reds the ‘W’ but it’s not enough for another trophy

Salah gives Liverpool the lead over Wolves! Liverpool need help from Aston Villa to secure the Premier League title. 📺: @USA_Network #LIVWOL | #ChampionshipSunday | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/NCfDtiL1N6 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 22, 2022

