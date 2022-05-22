Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool vs Wolves: The Reds will try to do their part to win the Premier League title and hope for help elsewhere when they host Wolves at Anfield on Championship Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

[ RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool eventually win, but it’s not enough for title ]

A victory on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season will provide more positive momentum as Liverpool (89 points) prepare for the UEFA Champions League final next Saturday, but it will not, on its own, be enough to hand the Reds their third trophy of the season. Defending champions Manchester City (90 points) lead the Premier League title race by a single point, meaning they only need to beat 14th-place Aston Villa (45 points), managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, to retain their title and claim the Premier League trophy for the fourth time in five seasons (Liverpool, 2019-20). Jurgen Klopp has a few difficult choices to make, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho battling minor injuries.

As for Wolves (51 points), an 8th-place finish appeared written in stone when April began, but six games without a victory (0W-2D-4L) and Bruno Lage’s side suddenly sits just two points above Leicester City and three better than Brighton & Hove Albion. The season began with Wolves proving themselves a stingy defensive side, but they haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight games down the stretch.

Bring a hoodie and an empty belly to Dobson Field today to watch the boys pull on their 2022 home jerseys for the first time in front of @TSRBuffalo and try to make it six points this weekend in a 3pm kickoff with @HotspursClub

[ MORE: What’s to play for in the Premier League in the final week? ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Wolves this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET, Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Liverpool vs Wolves live updates – by Nick Mendola

68′ Salah has butchered a chance to make it 2-1, aided by a sliding Willy Boly challenge, but the crowd is going wild anyway as news reaches Anfield that old pal Philippe Coutinho has made it 2-0 for Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

60′ That’s Mo Salah’s music. It’s still 1-1 and Klopp thinks the Egyptian King is fit to give him at least a half-hour in pursuit of a trophy.

HT at Anfield and the Etihad Stadium. Villa leads City. Liverpool level with Wolves. As it stands, Man City will only win the league because Liverpool only picks up a point. But Mo Salah is on the bench…

39′ ANFIELD KNOWS that City is trailing thanks to a Matty Cash goal and there’s no way Liverpool’s players didn’t know from the roar. Still, Alisson has to make a huge lefthanded save to keep the game 1-1. Fantastic save.

31′ – It’s slowed down a bit, surely to pick up if the stadium gets any sort of update from Man City

24′ – EQUALIZER! – Sadio Mane just stays onside to turn past Conor Coady and it’s a near-perfect finish past Sa. 1-1.

20′ – All that said, Wolves nearly have it 2-0 as Leander Dendoncker comes very very close to cutting the ball inside the near post from a tight, tight angle.

15′ – The hosts are buzzing now and boy does it look good when Liverpool is operating with this precision and energy. They are down 1-0 and on any other day you’d guess this one’s going to end with the Reds winning by three or four. But the pressure, being down early with one of the quadruple jewels threatening to comically saunter out the door, is a variable.

11′ – Liverpool have a good chance to answer but Jose Sa and his back line scramble together a goal line clearance, one that neither clatters off Sa and into the Wolves goal. This one’s gonna be a tasty one, isn’t it?

3′ – GOOOOOAAAALLLLLL – Someone forgot to tell Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto that they were entering a conditional coronation, because Wolves have sliced through the Liverpool defense like the proverbial hot knife through butter. 1-0 to the visitors and Jurgen Klopp looks stunned!

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Fabinho (thigh), Joe Gomez (ankle)

This is how we line up for the final day of the @premierleague season 👊🔴 Divock Origi misses out with a minor muscle issue.#LIVWOL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Nelson Semedo (thigh), Max Kilman (undisclosed), Romain Saiss (knock)

✌️ Two changes

💥 Raul and Pedro leading the line Our team for the final time this season 👇 🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/1Mf0V9fyv4 — Wolves (@Wolves) May 22, 2022

Follow @AndyEdMLS