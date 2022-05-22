Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MANCHESTER — Manchester City won the Premier League title in the final 15 minutes of the final day of the season in the most dramatic fashion possible.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Losing 2-0 with just 14 minutes to go, substitute Ilkay Gundogan pulled one back, Rodri equalized and then Gundogan got the winner in a bonkers five-minute spell.

This wasn’t quite 2012 Aguero levels, but it was very very close to it.

The title win is City’s fourth in the last five seasons as Pep Guardiola and his players rejoiced at he full time whistle.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Chelsea vs Watford: Blues end season with late win Manchester City vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos Leicester vs Southampton final score: Foxes storm past Saints

Manchester City vs Aston Villa final score, stats

Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa

Goals scored: Cash 37′, Coutinho 69′, Gundogan 74′, Rodri 78′ Gundogan 81′

Shots: Man City 25, Aston Villa 4

Shots on target: Man City 5, Aston Villa 2

Possession: Man City 71, Aston Villa 29

Three things we learned from Manchester City vs Aston Villa

1. 10 years on, 2012 heroics given a run for their money: The drama was unreal. 2-0 down with 14 minutes to go, while Liverpool were drawing 1-1. That meant City would still win the title if Liverpool drew, but Liverpool scored a few late on to win easy. City knew they had to win and they scored three goals in five minutes to win the title in the most dramatic fashion. Well, that was almost the most dramatic title win they’ve had in their last decade. Amazing.

2. Guardiola’s Gundogan masterclass: Nobody thought Gundogan would be the hero. Absolutely nobody. Guardiola did. He must have seen something which meant the German playmaker would make the difference as he popped up twice in loads of space to finish. He is so good at those intelligent late runs into the box and City had an unlikely hero.

3. Villa and Gerrard play their part: From Coutinho’s fine goal to Digne’s heroic last-ditch blocks, this was a disciplined display from Villa. They frustrated City until the end and they could have scored a few more had they been more clinical on the break, especially Watkins. Gerrard gave it his all to try and help Liverpool win the title.

Man of the Match: Ilkay Gundogan – Nobody expected him to be the match-winner when he came off the bench in the second half. Two calm finishes and totally dictated the tempo of the game.

City can’t break through

Gabriel Jesus almost got in front of Robin Olsen as a cross came in, then moments later they put the Villa goalkeeper under pressure as Jesus blocked his clearance.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

At the other end Villa had a good chance as a cross from the right from John McGinn just missed Phillipe Coutinho and Fernandinho cleared. Mahrez then danced into the box but his ball to the back post was cleared as City started to crank up the pressure.

Foden dragged a shot wide and Jesus was denied at the near post as Olsen saved well, as news filtered through that Liverpool had equalized and City’s fans grew a little tense.

Villa stun City

Villa then took the lead to stun the Etihad as Lucas Digne’s fine cross found Cash at the back post and he nodded home to make it 1-0. Coutinho and Watkins had decent chances as City were all over the place.

At the start of the second half Gabriel Jesus looked to have got in at the back post but he slid in and put his shot wide.

Watkins had a big chance on the break but scuffed his shot wide and even though the offside flag went up after, he was clearly onside and the goal would have stood if he finished.

2-0 to Villa

Villa did go 2-0 up as Coutinho whipped home a lovely finish at the near post to stun the Etihad.

Then came the impossible comeback.

You had to see it to believe it

Gundogan popped up to make it 2-1, then moments later Rodri made it 2-2 as the Etihad went wild.

After brilliant work from Kevin de Bruyne to surge into the box and pick out a perfect pass to the back post, Gundogan then scored the winner to make it 3-2 and City held on for the victory.

Cue wild scenes at the final whistle.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports