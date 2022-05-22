Norwich City host Tottenham on Championship Sunday (watch live, 11am ET on SYFY, NBCSports.com and via Peacock Premium ) and the equation is simple for Antonio Conte’s side: win and they’re in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Even a draw will be enough (unless Arsenal beat Everton by 15 or more goals).

Spurs have won seven of their last 10 games to put themselves in the driving seat to finish in the top four as they sit two points ahead of fifth-place Arsenal heading into the final game of the season. Heung-min Son and Harry Kane have propelled Spurs to the verge of a Champions League return, while they have been much better defensively as Conte’s tactical genius is clear for all to see. This is exactly the kind of scenario Conte would have dreamt of when he took charge of Tottenham after a third of the season.

As for Norwich, well, the only motivation they have to win is creating a lot of close friends at Arsenal and a win could also see them finish in 19th in the table instead of 20th. Dean Smith’s relegated Canaries haven’t been as bad as their record suggests but after once again failing to invest heavily in their squad after promotion to the PL it was inevitable they would be relegated. That said, if Teemu Pukki is the hero in an upset win for Norwich on Sunday then he and his Canaries teammates will probably never have to buy a pint in the red half of north London ever again.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Tottenham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Norwich vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: SYFY

Online: Stream on NBCSports.com and via Peacock Premium

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup options

Ozan Kabak, Mathias Normann, Josh Sargent, Kenny McLean, Christoph Zimmermann, Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah are all ruled out for the Canaries.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp, Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon are out, while Cristian Romero will not return from his hip injury. There were concerns over a sickness outbreak at Spurs and that Harry Kane was ill but Antonio Conte has said Kane is fine and the same squad that beat Burnley is available.

